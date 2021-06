The victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, officers said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured in a Thursday evening shooting in Southeast Portland, police said.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire just after 4 p.m. in the 5400 block of SE 82nd Avenue. The Portland Police Bureau said one victim was taken to a hospital but their condition is unknown at this time.

An investigation is underway. No other details are available.