Gunfire outside gas station shatters glass, injuring worker’s eye

A Google Street View of the Chevron station at NE Martin Luther King Blvd and Fremont in Portland (2022)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A gas station employee’s eye was hit by shattered glass after a shooting broke out in the parking lot and struck two buildings overnight in Northeast Portland, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. at a Chevron station near the corner of NE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Fremont Street

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers found evidence of gunfire when they arrived, but they did not find any suspects or anyone hit by the bullets. Police said the employee’s injuries were minor.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been reported.