Gunfire rings in 2022 in Portland: 3 homicides investigated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The gunfire that plagued Portland in 2021 continued in the first weekend of 2022 as 3 people were shot to death in the city.

There were 90 homicides in Portland in 2021, shattering the old record of 66.

Two people were slain in the Argay Terrace neighborhood on New Year’s Day in a shooting that wounded one other person. On Sunday, one person was shot to death around 9 a.m. on North Morgan Street.

There were other shootings this weekend that left people wounded.

“Just yesterday (Sunday), officers responded to a shooting downtown and found a gentleman shot in the chest,” PPB Lt. Nathan Sheppard told KOIN 6 News. “Fortunately, the officer was able to run to his car, get his first aid kit, and use specialized patches to save the man’s life.”

Sheppard also said they had extra patrols working on New Year’s Eve. But each of those shooting calls takes a lot of resources from police and take a toll on the community, he said.

There is no suspect in custody for any of these shootings. Each investigation remains open and active.