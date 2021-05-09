Gunfire rings out at Lents house party; man found dead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was found dead at a house party in the Lents neighborhood early Sunday following reports of gunfire.

East Precinct officers with the Portland Police Bureau responded to a report of shots heard from a house in the 8500 block of SE Harney Street just before 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they encountered “a chaotic scene,” according to PPB. Because of the size of the crowd at the house, deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office were called in to assist.

After clearing the crowd, one man was found unconscious leading emergency crews to attempt lifesaving measures. The man was pronounced dead a short time later. The cause of death will be determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner, PPB said.

Homicide Detectives responded to the scene to investigate. Many people who may have witnessed all or part of this incident are believed to have left the scene before speaking to police, and investigators would like to hear from them.

Anyone with information is urged to call police right away.

This is a developing story.