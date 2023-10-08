Incident happened around SW 5th and Washington just after 9pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was shot near Pioneer Place in downtown Portland Sunday evening died at a nearby hospital despite life-saving measures, police said.

The shooting at SW 5th and Washington happened just after 9 p.m. Officers rushed to the scene and found the mortally wounded man. They began CPR and other measures before paramedics arrived, but he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, officials said.

His name has not yet been released. No one has been arrested at this time.

Homicide detectives are now actively investigating this shooting. The roads in the area are closed during the initial phase of the investigation.

No further information is available at this time.