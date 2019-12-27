Gunfire wounds 1 on I-205 in East Portland

Police have not taken a suspect into custody

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting on Interstate 205 in East Portland left one person wounded on Thursday morning, police said.

A man reported his brother had been shot at about 10:45 a.m. on I-205 northbound between Division Street and the I-84 split, according to Portland police.

Officers said someone in a vehicle fired a gun at another vehicle with three people inside. One of those people was hit and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one has been taken into custody at this time.

Investigators want anyone who knows anything about the case to contact Detective Sims by calling 503.823.2079 or sending an email to brian.sims@portlandoregon.gov.