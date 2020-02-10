Guns, ammo found in convicted felon’s Vancouver home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A search of a convicted felon’s Vancouver home led to the discovery of multiple guns and the arrest of 2 people.
Fred Ignacio Anthony Munoz Jr. was one of the people arrested. Vancouver police said they got a tip there were firearms in his home in the 1000 block of SE 146th Court. When they searched, they said they found 4 pistols, 1 rifle, ammunition, parts to build rifles and evidence of drug possession.
The 39-year-old now faces 5 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Five people were inside the residence when Vancouver police and a SWAT unit arrived early Monday.
The second person arrested was Matthew J. Cook, 38, taken in on an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant.
Both Munoz Jr. and Cook are being held in the Clark County Jail.
