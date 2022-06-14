PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was arrested after they were seen driving a stolen Range Rover in Northeast Portland, officials said.

According to Portland police, a man called police after he saw someone driving his vehicle near NE 148th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard.

Once officers found the vehicle, authorities said the driver ran off — but not before bystanders caught a glimpse. PPB said witnesses helped point officers in the right direction, leading them to the suspect.

Officers reportedly found body armor and two guns in the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and charged with felon in possession of firearms and body armor, unlawful use and possession of a motor vehicle and reckless driving.