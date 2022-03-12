PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were arrested, 3 guns were seized and more than an ounce of cocaine was found in 2 separate incidents in Portland Friday night.

The first event happened around 7:15 p.m. when FIT members arrested 2 people around SE 122nd and Lincoln, PPB said Saturday. Both people had outstanding warrants. Authorities said they found a semiautomatic handgun along with 38 grams of powder cocaine and 7 grams of crack.

About 3 hours later, FIT members on patrol in a high crime area found and seized 2 guns from a suspect in the area of SE 122nd and Holgate.

Two guns were seized and one person arrested at SE 122nd and Holgate, March 11, 2022 (PPB)

The names of those arrested was not released. No further information is available at this time.