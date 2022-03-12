PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were arrested, 3 guns were seized and more than an ounce of cocaine was found in 2 separate incidents in Portland Friday night.
The first event happened around 7:15 p.m. when FIT members arrested 2 people around SE 122nd and Lincoln, PPB said Saturday. Both people had outstanding warrants. Authorities said they found a semiautomatic handgun along with 38 grams of powder cocaine and 7 grams of crack.
About 3 hours later, FIT members on patrol in a high crime area found and seized 2 guns from a suspect in the area of SE 122nd and Holgate.
The names of those arrested was not released. No further information is available at this time.