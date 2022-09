Guns, drugs and cash were seized during an arrest at NE 96th and Sandy in Portland, September 5, 2022 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Guns, drugs and cash were seized during a Labor Day arrest in Northeast Portland, PPB tweeted.

A person walking away from a stolen vehicle near NE 96th and Sandy was arrested. Police said they found 2 guns, steroids, suspected Fentanyl muscle relaxers, about 10 ounces of meth and $1726.

Investigators said one of the guns was stolen.

The suspect’s name was not released and the investigation continues.