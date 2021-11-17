Guns, drugs, money recovered after PPB North Park mission

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police arrested two suspected of multiple drug and firearm crimes while conducting a mission Tuesday to address criminal activity in the North Park Blocks area.
After receiving complaints about rampant crime, officers were investigating the area when they noticed a high-volume of drug activity near a tent.
Officers seized three guns, 91.1 grams of fentanyl pills, 22 grams of crack cocaine, suspected stolen property, and $1,243 from the tent.
The suspects were identified as 34-year-old Randy English and 32-year-old Demetrius Bland who both face charges of felon in possession of a firearm, along with distributing and possessing a controlled substance.