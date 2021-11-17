Guns, drugs, money recovered after PPB North Park mission

Cash, guns, crack cocaine and fentanyl found when police arrested Randy English and Demetrius Bland in the North Park Blocks of Portland, November 16, 2021 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police arrested two suspected of multiple drug and firearm crimes while conducting a mission Tuesday to address criminal activity in the North Park Blocks area.

After receiving complaints about rampant crime, officers were investigating the area when they noticed a high-volume of drug activity near a tent.

Officers seized three guns, 91.1 grams of fentanyl pills, 22 grams of crack cocaine, suspected stolen property, and $1,243 from the tent.

Randy English, left, Demetrius Bland, November 16, 2021 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspects were identified as 34-year-old Randy English and 32-year-old Demetrius Bland who both face charges of felon in possession of a firearm, along with distributing and possessing a controlled substance.

