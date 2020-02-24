Guns, fake money found in Milwaukie ‘drug house’

The bust was part of an ongoing investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple guns, fake money, and the equipment to make it were uncovered during the recent search of a Milwaukie residence that authorities believed to be a drug house, said Portland Police in a Sunday statement.

The search warrant was served on Thursday, Feb. 20, as part of an ongoing investigation that several law enforcement agencies are involved in, said police. Inside the SE Harrison Street home, authorities found an M4 Carbine rifle, with seven loaded magazines, and a .38 caliber revolver. Officers also seized counterfeit money and equipment used to make fake money and fake identification.

Portland police said several people were detained, and charges for those individuals are still pending. However, due to the active investigation, police are not identifying the suspects involved in the bust.