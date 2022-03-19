PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An alleged drunk driver also faces weapons charges after a crash in the early hours Friday in Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on March 18, a 2005 Nissan Armada slammed into the back of a flatbed tow truck, police said. First responders alerted police about guns in the car, including a rifle and a handgun.

Angel Ramirez-Espinosa faces multiple charges after a crash in Portland, March 18, 2022 (PPB)

The driver, Angel A. Ramirez-Espinosa, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. The 21-year-old now will face charges for DUII and reckless driving along with unlawful possession of a gun and unlawful possession of a loaded gun in the city.

Ramirez-Espinosa is expected to recover. No other injuries were reported.