Guns, pot, cash seized in burglary ring investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators with Portland Police’s Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit have reported a huge bust in Salem where drugs, guns, money, and burglary tools were seized.
Portland Police said the bust was part of their work to break up a “highly sophisticated burglary ring” linked to crimes across Oregon and Southwest Washington. On Friday, Feb. 14, NOC officers served a warrant in Salem as part of their investigation. Police did not disclose the location, but during the search, the following was seized as evidence:
- 30 pounds of marijuana
- 6 pounds of Butane Honey Oil
- $33,0000 in cash
- 16 firearms
- 3 pounds of burglary tools
- Clothing and products reported as stolen from burgled businesses
Arrests from the bust have not been disclosed since the investigation is ongoing, said police. Salem Police’s Street Crimes Unit and SWAT team were also involved in the recent bust.
