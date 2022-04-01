PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two teens were arrested and face several charges after eluding police during a traffic stop in southeast Portland on Thursday.

PPB said around 4:40 p.m. two officers began a traffic stop near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 115th Avenue, however the suspects drove off.

An Air Support Unit helped officers track the suspects, and spotted them driving recklessly, speeding and passing in oncoming lanes. PPB noted another car was almost struck by the suspects.

The suspects stopped in the 2800 block of SE Colt Street where police say three suspects fled on foot. Authorities searched the area and were able to find two who were then detained.

Law enforcement also seized two guns they found as evidence.

Police arrested 18-year-old Yonis Jama of Portland who faces several charges including unlawful possession of firearms, attempt to elude police by vehicle and reckless driving.

Sa’Maurion N. Harris, 18, was also arrested and faces unlawful possession of firearms charges.

The third suspect was not immediately found and the investigation is ongoing.