PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three suspects, including two 17-year-olds, were detained on Thursday after crashing their vehicle and fleeing from officers in Northeast Portland, according to officials.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Portland police say they tried to pull a “suspicious vehicle” over that was filled with multiple people, including someone with a gun. Officers did not pursue the suspect vehicle when it failed to stop.

The vehicle crashed sometime later near NE Senate Street and NE 44th Avenue. There, PPB said officers detained three suspects and seized two firearms from the vehicle.

Officials said two of the three suspects were charged.

One of the 17-year-old suspects was taken to the juvenile detention hall on a robbery warrant, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle, attempting to elude officer by vehicle, unlawful possession of firearm and 3 counts of aggravated harassment for allegedly spitting on officers.

The other 17-year-old boy was charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle, attempting to elude officer by vehicle and unlawful possession of firearm charges.