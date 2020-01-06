Guns seized in 2 overnight Portland traffic stops

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officers in the Gun Violence Reduction Team made two traffic stops overnight Saturday that resulted in the seizure of illegally possessed firearms and drugs. The stops were made less than 20 minutes apart.

The first car was pulled over near Northeast 162nd Avenue and East Burnside Street. Officers arrested the driver, Antonio Cabine, 25, on a previous drug charge, but then arrested the passenger in the car, Lathaniel Patterson, when they noticed he had a handgun under his leg. They seized the .40 caliber semi-automatic firearm, and charged Patterson with the unlawful possession of a firearm, having a loaded firearm in a public place, and possession of cocaine.

Left: Antonion Cabine. Right: Lethaniel Patterson. January 5, 2020 (Portland Police Bureau)

Barely 15 minutes later, officers with the GVRT stopped a car for speeding at 146th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. During the stop, officers found that they had probable cause to arrest the driver for assault. While arresting Dennis Wilson, police found the same kind of handgun as the previous stop, along with a some cocaine.

Dennis Wilson. January 5, 2020 (PPB)

Both stops and arrests were made between 12:40 a.m. and 12:56 a.m. on Sunday.

