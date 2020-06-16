Guns stolen from Molalla store overnight didn’t make it far

Police say the burglary happened before 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Molalla Bi-Mart

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A burglar smashed gun cases overnight at a Molalla store and took off with numerous handguns and rifles, according to police. The stolen guns didn’t make it far, though.

A burglar alarm went off at the Molalla Bi-Mart early Tuesday morning, Molalla Chief of Police Frank Schoenfeld said. The first officer arrived around 2 a.m. and heard glass breaking inside the store as well as more alarms.

Backup from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Canby Police Department and Gladstone Police Department arrived and surrounded the building, even using a drone to check out the roof. Eventually they went inside and discovered smashed gun cases and a “large quantity” of handguns and rifles missing.

The suspect was gone, but may have gotten scared into dropping the loot: Officers found a backpack (also stolen) and all the missing firearms outside the store, Schoenfeld said.

Police don’t have any leads on a suspect at this point, but they are reviewing surveillance video. The above clip shows the suspect going behind the counter after smashing the handgun display, and then breaking the locking mechanism for the rifles, Schoenfeld said.

The department asks anyone with information regarding the burglary to call Detective Tony LaPointe at (503) 829-8817 and reference case #20-12471.