4 found dead after gunshots ring out in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four people are dead following a shooting in Southeast Portland overnight.

Portland Police responded to reports of a shooting at a residence on Southeast Boise Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Four people were found dead at the scene, all from apparent gunshot wounds.

An investigation is ongoing as homicide detectives work to learn more. Anyone with information is asked to contact Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandpolice.gov, 503.823.0871 or Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandpolice.gov, 503.823.0696.

SE Boise Avenue was blocked for hours due to the police presence at the scene. Avoid the area if possible.