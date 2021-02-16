‘Habitual offender’ unlicensed contractor arrested, charged

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kevin Whiting, who was the focus of a KOIN 6 News investigation in early 2020, was arrested in Benton County and charged with crimes similar to what was reported in the KOIN story.

Whiting, 55, is charged with theft by deception, contracting without a license and a computer crime, officials in Benton County said.

Their investigation began on February 11, 2021 after they received a call from a North Corvallis resident who said she paid Whiting $500 to replace an electric kitchen exhaust fan motor on her roof. But he never did the work and did not refund her money.

Benton County authorities found Whiting was under investigation for “numerous other fraudulent contracting complaints all over the state.”

The day after they began their investigation, authorities spotted Whiting in a Corvallis parking lot and was arrested. Officials said he also had outstanding felony warrants for other fraudulent contracting complaints.

The Benton County investigation continues.

Dan Tilkin confronts Kevin Glen Whiting as he worked on a refrigerator at the home of Dan Uselton and Ruth Lazott, January 2020. (KOIN)

KOIN 6 News reported in 2020 the state of Oregon calls Whiting a “habitual offender” and, despite having been busted 6 times, he hasn’t stopped.

The Oregon Construction Contractors Board said back then it fined Whiting six times — fines Whiting has never paid. After interest, Whiting owes the state $22,939.41 for working without a license.​

Protecting yourself

Always get a recommendation from a friend when you’re hiring a contractor. ​Check to see if they have a license in good standing.

Report an unlicensed contractor in Oregon

Report an unlicensed contractor in Washington

You can call the CCB and ask to have older records searched or click here to search for active licenses.

The CCB suggests customers also file complaints with the State Attorney General’s Office.