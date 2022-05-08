PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police surrounded the Convention Center and arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly struck another man in the head with a hammer repeatedly on a NE Portland overpass.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. near the NE Grand Avenue overpass of I-84. Police said when they got to the scene, they found a man lying in a pool of blood with multiple cuts and stab wounds. Authorities shared the above photo of a bloodied hammer.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police learned from witnesses the attacker had allegedly hit the man on the head with a hammer after demanding his coat and wallet. Describing it as a “violent scene,” a witness told KOIN 6 News he saw two people fighting in the street, with a knife and hammer on the ground.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers got a description of the suspect and later saw him go in the Convention Center.

Officers surrounded the Convention Center and enlisted help from the building’s security, who told them when the man was seen leaving the east side of the building.

Police arrested 28-year-old Luke Andrade on several charges: