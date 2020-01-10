Happy Valley man believed to be ‘Opening Bell Bandit’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Happy Valley man believed to be responsible for a series of business robberies throughout the Portland metro was arrested after a combined investigation.

Christian David Perry was arrested for a January 4 robbery at Sunsup Tanning in Tigard. In that case, a robber armed with a screwdriver went into the salon, confronted a worker, demanded money, threatened a customer and then left.

The suspect — described as 5-feet-10 and 250 pounds, wearing a ski mask, a black hoodie and black gloves — was taken into custody a short distance away after Hillsboro PD used a K9 to track him.

A series of similar crimes in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties led investigators to dub the suspect the “Opening Bell Bandit” because of his tendency to rob businesses shortly after they open.

Detectives with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office think Perry is behind robberies at the Kaady Car Wash in West Linn, Subway locations in Portland and Gladstone, Carl’s Jr. in Happy Valley, a Pizza Hut in Portland, Slingshotz Expresso in Clackamas as well as the Sunsup Tanning Salon in Tigard.

Perry, 49, is currently charged with robbery, menancing and unlawful use of a weapon.