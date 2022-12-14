The man will also have to pay over $280,000 in restitution

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man from Happy Valley was sentenced to federal probation and ordered to pay restitution on Tuesday for illegally trafficking gun accessories, according to the District of Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Twenty-five-year-old Johnny Li received five years of probation which included 180 days of home detention. His restitution payment totaled $281,628.

Court documents reveal the trafficking began in 2019, and that the counterfeit parts Li sold were purchased from China. The accessories included suppressors, scopes, grips, and sights. Customs and Border Protection seized 35 counterfeit laser sights that were sent from China to Li’s home in Happy Valley in December 2019.

A search warrant used by federal agents in October 2020 revealed over $280,000 worth of counterfeit gun parts in Li’s home, and in November 2021, a Portland grand jury indicted Li on a charge of trafficking in counterfeit goods. Li pleaded guilty to the single charge.