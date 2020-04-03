Hatchet used in 29-second well-orchestrated Tigard heist

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In what police are calling a well-orchestrated heist, a burglary suspect was in and out of an Office Depot in less than a minute.
Tigard police were called to the office supply store on Southwest Sequoia Parkway just after 4 a.m. on Friday, when an employee was reportedly alerted by their security company of an interior alarm going off. When officers arrived they found shattered glass and called in backup with K-9 units for extra security.
However, they soon realized any suspect involved had already fled the scene.
Their investigation determined that the suspect used a hatchet to break a window and enter the store. The suspect reportedly also used the hatchet to break a glass wall inside, along with cutting several security cords that were connected to six laptops. Those laptops were then stolen.
Police believe this was a well-orchestrated burglary, saying that the suspect was in and out of the store within 29 seconds and left in a getaway car that was waiting outside. Police have not released a description of the suspect, but the getaway car is described as an early-1990s light silver Subaru Forester.
Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is urged to call 503.718.2677. or email tips@tigard-or.gov.
This is a developing story and KOIN 6 News will continue to update it.
