Benjamin Victor Houghton from Captain Cook, Hawaii will be transferred to Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Hawaii man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Portland on Tuesday for traveling to Oregon to sexually abuse two children and sharing video recordings of the abuse with others online.

The indictment accuses 27-year-old Benjamin Victor Houghton from Captain Cook, Hawaii, of sexually abusing the two children on three separate occasions.

Houghton was arrested in Hawaii on Feb. 24 and made his first court appearance in Honolulu, where he was detained with a pending transfer to Oregon.

According to the District of Oregon, “Using a minor to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct is punishable by up to 30 years in federal prison with a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence. Aggravated sexual abuse is punishable by up to life in federal prison with a 30-year mandatory minimum sentence.”