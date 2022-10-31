PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bar owner was arrested in Hazel Dell Saturday night after allegedly trying to force his way into a cannabis dispensary and he allegedly threatening employees with a gun.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said The Herbery employees activated a silent panic alarm when Johnny Forsyth, the owner of 3 Monkeys Bar and Grill, became “aggressive” and began screaming when he was denied entry into the shop. Officials said Forsyth threatened he would get a firearm before leaving the dispensary

Forsyth returned to the dispensary at around 11:20 p.m. Employees activated the silent panic alarm and locked the doors again. Investigators say Forsyth tried to kick the doors down multiple times.

According to the report, Forsyth left the dispensary again and returned to his bar down the street where he was eventually arrested. The sheriff’s office said Forsyth struggled during the arrest and kicked a deputy, causing minor injuries. Forsyth was also injured during the arrest but is expected to be okay, according to CCSO.

Forsyth is charged with felony threats and third-degree assault, but CCSO said more charges are pending.