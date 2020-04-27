Head-stomping suspect arrested in Portland assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man whose head was stomped into the pavement after being punched and shoved to the ground suffered serious injuries in a Sunday afternoon assault in downtown Portland.

The attack happened around 2:10 p.m. in the 900 block of SW 4th Avenue, police said. Officers found the victim face down and bleeding on the sidewalk. Witnesses pointed out the suspect to police, who went across the street and arrested Christopher James Pfegl.

The 25-year-old was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on assault charges. The case remains open and detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Shaye Samora at 503.823.0768.