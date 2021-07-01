‘Heart won’t beat the same’: Mom mourns son slain in Portland



VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Michelle Hensey told KOIN 6 News that Monday, June 28 was supposed to be a day of excitement as the family geared up to celebrate her granddaughter Amara’s first birthday. But dreams of a joyous celebration quickly turned into a nightmare after she received a call from investigators saying that her son — Amara’s father — had just been a victim of a homicide.

Twenty-year-old Alexzander Hensey was found dead as a result of gunshot wounds in Northeast Portland’s Rocky Butte, in Joseph Wood Hill Park, early Monday morning.

Michelle said Alex was incredibly close with his family. She had a difficult time believing investigators when they called to deliver the news because she had just spoken to him the night before. Michelle described a moment she shared with her son less than a week before he was killed.

“I said I don’t know what I’d do if something ever happened to you. My heart would never beat the same… and six days later this.”

She wants those responsible for her son’s death to know they took away someone who meant the world to her. “He’s what I live for,” Michelle added “He’s a part of four kids that make my heart beat. And now I only have three…plus his baby.”

In addition to his mother Michelle and his daughter Amara, Alex left behind a large family. Family described the Vancouver native as having “an infectious smile that would fill the whole room.”

Alex’s family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for a trust fund for Amara and help cover funeral expenses. They told KOIN 6 News that Alex was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

The investigation into Hensey’s death continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Jones atmichael.jones@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@portlandoregon.gov or call 503.823.0781.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.