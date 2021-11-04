Gresham robbery suspects fled to Fairview, 2 arrested

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Suspects in a Gresham armed robbery fled to Fairview Thursday night, officials said.

A heavy police presence arrived outside a business in Fairview, KOIN 6 News learned.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Portland and Gresham Police responded to the 22200 block of NE Barr Road.

Officials said the suspects drove to Fairview, then ran.

Two suspects were arrested.

According to authorities, the robbery suspects are connected with a Portland investigation.

KOIN 6 news has a crew on the scene and will continue updating this developing story.

