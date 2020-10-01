Heavy police presence in NE Portland after shooting

Crime

by: KOIN 6 News Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There is a heavy police presence in Northeast Portland early Thursday morning following an alleged shooting.

Around a dozen Portland police officers are on the scene at Northeast 111th Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. There is no word on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

NE 111th Avenue is currently blocked to traffic south of NE Sandy Boulevard. Avoid the area or expect delays.

No further details have been confirmed at this time. KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.

