Keizer police involved in shooting, chase, hit-run crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keizer police were involved in an officer-involved shooting, pursuit and hit-and-run crash around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

The incident began when police were called about a suspicious vehicle around River Road North and Dearborn Avenue North. It’s unclear what led to the shooting, chase and crash after police made contact.

Officials said the suspect is in custody “and there is no danger to the public.”

Around 11 p.m. Cherry Avenue between Salem Parkway and Salem Industrial NE was closed for the investigation. The area includes the parking lot of a Home Depot..

No other information is available at this time.

