Hefty weaponry found in Buckman apartment after shooting

David Yaron is facing multiple charges after allegedly using a rifle to fire into a Portland apartment, January 10, 2021 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office/PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after firing off multiple rounds through the walls of a Buckman neighborhood apartment, causing extensive damage to the building.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau responded to shots fired in the 1200 block of SE Morrison Street just after 5:30 a.m. Upon their arrival, they heard gunfire and a fire alarm coming from the second floor of a nearby apartment building. Officers then used a loudspeaker to communicate with the suspect who eventually complied and was taken into custody without further incident.

The man was later identified as David Yaron of Portland.

Once inside the unit, however, officers discovered the gun that had been fired was staged in an elevated position to where officers outside were and a drum magazine that holds more than 50 round was attached and loaded. PPB said there were multiple rifles, handguns, and body armor inside.





Scene from inside the apartment where multiple shots were fired from a rifle on January 10, 2021 (PPB)

“It’s not clear what this suspect had planned, but the possibilities are chilling,” said Chief Chuck Lovell. “The officers who responded to this call worked seamlessly in a chaotic environment to resolve what could have been a tragic event.”

The unit also had two inches of standing water due to the sprinklers being hit by a bullet.

No one was injured by any of the gunfire, according to PPB.

Yaron, 31, as booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on 14 counts of Reckless Endangering and 15 counts of Discharge of a Firearm in city.