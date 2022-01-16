Helmeted armed robber sticks up 2 Oregon City coffee shops

This helmeted thief is wanted for 2 armed robberies in Oregon City, January 15, 2022 (OCPD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is being sought after 2 coffee shops were robbed at gunpoint within 30 minutes Saturday night in Oregon City.

Around 7:20 p.m., a man wearing a black motorcycle helmet with an X made with white tape walked up to the window at the Black Rock Coffee at 1801 Molalla, Oregon City police said. He showed the clerk “what appeared to be a gun” and demanded money.

About 30 minutes later, the same person robbed the Dutch Bros at 1002 Main Street in the same way.

The suspected robber’s helmet also had mesh over the face portion. He’s described as between 5-feet-6 and 5-10 with dark eyes. He was wearing a black jacket with white writing, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information for the active and ongoing investigation is asked to call OCPD’s tip line at 503.905.3505.