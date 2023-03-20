Tanner Lewis surrendered to police outside the Hendon house in North Portland, March 19, 2023 (Erica Borman)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The two men arrested Sunday at the notorious Hendon house in North Portland each face multiple charges and both have long criminal records.

Tanner Lewis came out of the house with his hands up. About 30 minutes later police went inside and handcuffed Darold Haws.

Lewis was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm and burglary. Daws will face charges of eluding officers, reckless driving, endangerment and assault. They each have previous arrests for illegal drugs, weapons, stolen vehicles, burglary and fleeing from police.

The Hendon house is a property that’s attracted crime and hundreds of 911 calls over the years. Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, they allegedly used a tow truck to elude police, tried to run an officer over and then fled in to the Hendon house in North Portland Sunday.

Tanner Lewis surrendered to police outside the Hendon house in North Portland, March 19, 2023 (Erica Borman) Darold Haws was arrested and handcuffed at the Hendon House in North Portland, March 19, 2023 (Erica Borman)

The police response included many officers on the ground and the air patrol unit.

Neighbors Kim Smith and Erica Borman just wanted to spend the day playing with their kids. Instead they took cover when about a dozen officers set a perimeter around the house on North Houghton Street.

“I screamed to my girls to go into the basement,” Smith told KOIN 6 News. “Twelve police vehicles marked and unmarked, all sirens blazing, coming from every direction.”

In January the city served the Hendon family a chronic nuisance warning, initiating a serious probationary period. They’ve been told to clean up their act and if they get 3 strikes they’re out.

That’s something Borman would like to see.

“Today it’s really hit me how scary that really is. People shouldn’t live like this,” Borman told KOIN 6 News. “We aren’t safe until they’re gone. They can’t control the property.”

“Oh, it’s just a matter of time before something else happens,” Smith said. “It’s not an if, it’s just a when it will happen.”

Police originally said the tow truck involved in the incident was stolen. Further investigation revealed it was not stolen but rather a salvaged tow truck.

Questions continue in the case, including why Lewis and Haws allegedly fled.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this case.