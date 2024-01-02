PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local law enforcement arrested five people in Multnomah County for allegedly driving under the influence of intoxicants between Dec. 31, 2023, and New Year’s Day, county court records show.

All of the drivers arrested in Multnomah County during the New Year’s Holiday were younger than 35 years old. The oldest suspected DUII driver was born in 1988. The youngest was born in 2003. The drivers were booked into Multnomah County Jail for various misdemeanors charges including DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately 31% of traffic fatalities in the U.S. involve people driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Portland saw the highest number of traffic fatalities in 30 years in 2023. With fatal crashes spiking in Portland, Portland Police Bureau spokesperson Mike Benner is encouraging drivers to help save lives by following traffic laws.

“Driving under the influence is incredibly dangerous and oftentimes it can be deadly,” Benner said. “We have the power to prevent unnecessary injuries and deaths by driving sober and obeying traffic signals.”