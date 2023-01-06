PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Of the nine people from Oregon and southwest Washington charged with crimes in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, seven of the cases are still in process while two have pleaded guilty.

The only one to be sentenced so far is Jeremy Grace of Battle Ground. He got 21 days behind bars and a year of supervised release. The case against his father, Jeffrey Grace, is still pending.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Hubbard of Lincoln City is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

One of the other pending cases is Richard Harris of Happy Valley. Harris already pleaded guilty in 2022 to harassing a news photographer at the Salem Capitol on the day far-right protestors tried to storm the building, two and a half weeks before Jan. 6, 2021.

Another pending case is former Washington County Republican party official Reed Knox Christensen. The federal judge has expressed frustration that Christensen did not take prosecutors up on their offer to take him through every piece of evidence they have against him in an effort to reach a plea bargain.