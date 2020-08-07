High-speed chase ends as suspect drives off cliff

The suspect is in critical condition

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A high-speed chase in Everett, Washington ended with a suspect driving off a cliff.

Deputies say the man was going 80 mph when he went airborne. They said the crash happened so quickly that several responding deputies did not seem to know the truck went over the drop-off.

Witnesses say the truck sped dangerously close to kids playing in nearby parks.

“Just shocked, because we hadn’t heard any screeching, like stopping,” said one Everett resident.

Another neighbor nearby said, “It was a split second — he was going so fast, you guys might not have been able to react, because of the speed he was going.”

Deputies identified Clinton Wheelock as the man driving. They were reportedly trying to arrest him for a felony warrant when he took off.

Wheelock’s truck was absolutely smashed and deputies say he is in critical condition.