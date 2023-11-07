PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Bureau officers in the North Precinct made eight arrests, seized two illegal guns and found two stolen cars during a single day of police work on Nov. 3, PPB announced Tuesday.

The officers’ efforts were part of a mission to reduce crime in the area, PPB said. Following the busy day of crime fighting, PPB said that the mission was the first of many.

“Using various data sources, community input, officers’ knowledge and experience, North Precinct members identified various locations with a high volume of criminal activity,” PPB said in a statement.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and divisions took part in the “crime-reduction” mission, including PPB’s Air Support Unit, its K9 unit, detective division, Enhanced Community Safety Team, and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. PPB also helped local law enforcement agencies search for a wanted burglary suspect during the operation.

The mission was performed in the Parkrose and Argay neighborhoods. During the ordeal, officers made 20 traffic stops in the area, which resulted in two of PPB’s eight arrests and both illegal gun seizures.

Both suspects arrested on gun charges were charged with felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm in public. One of the suspects was also booked on an outstanding felony warrant for animal abuse. The other suspect was already serving felony probation for firearm-related crimes, PPB said.

Statistics provided for PPB’s “crime-reduction” mission:

20 -Traffic stops/subject stops

8 – Arrests

13 – Warrants

2 – Illegal firearms seized

2 – Stolen vehicles recovered

1 – Stolen trailer recovered

5 – Vehicles towed

5 – Citations issued

2 – Eludes (one subject arrested)