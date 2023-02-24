PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man armed with a knife charged at Lane County Sheriff’s Office deputies early Friday morning in Eugene, officials say.

According to LCSO, they received a call around 6:30 a.m. from a man who said there was a stranger pacing back and forth on his property. The caller told police that he had tried to tell the man to leave — but the man allegedly said the property was his and he was going to start killing people.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said the man took out a knife and charged them.

Deputies said they attempted to de-escalate the situation and convince the man to put the knife down. Eventually, after using less-than-lethal pepper balls, sponge projectiles and verbal crisis intervention techniques, authorities said the man sat down and throw his knife out of range.

The man was taken into custody and there were no reported injuries.

Lane County Sheriff Cliff Harrold shared his pride in the way that the situation was handled.

“This was an example of our deputies suddenly being faced with a lethal threat that could have ended tragically,” said Harrold. “We are thankful for the quick thinking of our deputies and the other responding officers. We are proud of the way they quickly recognized and responded to this highly unpredictable, violent situation and possible mental health crisis. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the assistance provided by the Springfield Police Department and Oregon State Police in successfully resolving this critical incident.”