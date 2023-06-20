PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Hillsboro automotive shop and its owner pleaded guilty in federal court on June 20 to illegally modifying more than 200 diesel trucks by deliberately disabling their pollution control systems, violating the Clean Air Act.

The business Pure Addiction Diesel Performance, LLC pleaded guilty to tampering with pollution monitoring devices and was ordered to pay a fine of $148,733. The business’s owner, Travis Turner, pleaded guilty to one count of being an accessory after the fact to Clean Air Act tampering and received six months in federal prison.

Chief of the Economic Crimes Unit for the U.S. Attorney’s Office Ethan Knight said that the 38-year-old Forest Grove man risked the public’s health for financial gain.

“By disabling the emissions control systems of hundreds of diesel vehicles, Pure Addiction and its owner, Travis Turner, favored their own financial interests above the health and safety of our community,” Knight said. “We will continue working closely with our partners at the EPA to ensure all businesses and business owners play by the rules.”

The Department of Justice said that Pure Addiction charged customers approximately $2,000 to disable the emission control systems, receiving more $400,000 in profits for the illegal services between 2018 and 2020. Court records state that Turner attempted to evade detection by providing federal investigators with false invoices disguising the illegal services. The head of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Investigation Division in Oregon Scot Adair said that these crimes caused a “substantial” increase in pollution emitted from each illegally modified vehicle.

“The defendants installed emissions defeat equipment on hundreds of diesel trucks, resulting in substantial increases in pollution from each individual vehicle,” Adair said. “EPA CID will continue to focus on stopping the usage of illegal defeat devices that contribute to serious health problems and put our communities at risk.”