PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities announced they have arrested a man suspected of a Hillsboro homicide, Hillsboro Police Department said Friday.

The suspect has been identified as Enrique Tapia who faces a second-degree murder charge along with unlawful use of a weapon. Officials said Tapia was lodged at the Washington County Jail.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 12:20 a.m. Monday near the corner of SE 11th and Walnut. Hillsboro police said they found a man, later identified as 40-year-old Juan Javier Moncivais of Hillsboro, dead in a parking lot. Police noted he appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.

While the circumstances leading up to his death remain unclear, in a release sent Wednesday, Hillsboro police called it a homicide.