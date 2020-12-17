Hillsboro man cleared of 1 of 2 exposing incidents

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Hillsboro man accused of exposing himself to 2 children within days in early December has been cleared of one of the incidents, but was indicted on 3 counts for the other, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night.

Brady Overacre was accused of exposing himself to a 13-year-old boy at an apartment complex on December 2 and of exposing himself to a 10-year-old girl at a Dollar Tree store on December 4.

Brady Overacre, December 2020 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Overacre denied being involved in the first incident and claimed he was at work at the time. Investigators could not corroborate that alibi initially, and since there were other similarities in the 2 crimes, he was arrested for that incident.

But further investigation found Overacre was, indeed, at work at the time of the incident on December 2. He no longer faces charges for that.

However, the 32-year-old was indicted for the December 4 incident on charges of attempted sex abuse and 2 counts of public indecency.

The investigation into the December 2 incident continues. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 503.629.0111.