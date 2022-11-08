PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Matthew McAdoo, a 44-year-old Hillsboro man accused of murdering a tow truck driver was convicted by a Washington County jury, the District Attorney’s Office reported.

A booking photo of Matthew Alexander McAdoo, June 17, 2021. (WCSO)

McAdoo was found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. The charges stem from an incident in June 2021, when McAdoo aggressively confronted 51-year-old Patrick Sanford of Beaverton for towing his vehicle from a Hillsboro apartment complex.

Officials said that Sanford released the vehicle after the initial conversation but was again confronted by McAdoo about half an hour later, and that McAdoo was holding a handgun the second time.

Fearing for his safety, Sanford reportedly pepper sprayed McAdoo, who responded by shooting Sanford three times. Sanford was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the trial, McAdoo claimed that he was acting in self-defense.

Sentencing is set for December 5.