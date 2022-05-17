PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case of a Hillsboro man’s unsolved homicide.

Juan Manuel Perez, 39, was found dead inside a burning vehicle on Sunnyview Road NE near Hibbard Road NE in rural Marion County on April 21, 2021.

Detectives from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to investigate the suspicious death and the Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Perez’s death a homicide.

Detectives are still searching for people who have information about his death.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

To submit an anonymous tip, visit Crime Stoppers of Oregon’s website or download P3 Tips from the app store.