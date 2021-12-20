Hillsboro police K-9 catches stolen car suspect after pursuit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Hillsboro police arrested a suspect after finding him inside a stolen vehicle and leading police on a pursuit just after 3:30 Saturday.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Travis Johnson.

The officer used a LoJack tracking system and found a stolen vehicle, with Johnson inside, at an apartment complex at 951 Southeast 13th Avenue in Hillsboro.

According to Hillsboro police, Johnson tried to evade the officer and backed into the officer’s vehicle — leading police on a pursuit.

Officers spike stripped Johnson’s car twice and stopped him after using a Police Intervention Technique.

Johnson fled on foot into heavy blackberries near Northeast Brookwood Parkway and Northeast Veterans drive. Police were injured after following Johnson into the blackberries.

Police said Johnson was caught by Hillsboro Police K-9 Tuco and taken to Washington County Jail.

Johnson faces multiple charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempted assault, attempt to elude and DUII.