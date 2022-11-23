PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect in the murder of 32-year-old Erick Alcantar Vega was arrested near Forest Grove, Hillsboro police announced Wednesday.

Police said they arrested Francisco Rafael Vasquez-Gomez, 39, on Tuesday. Gomez is facing a second-degree murder charge.

On Nov. 12, Hillsboro police responded to a shooting in Southeast Hillsboro, where they said officers arrived to find Vega with a gunshot wound.

Vega was later declared dead at the scene.

The Hillsboro Police Department said detectives are still investigating.