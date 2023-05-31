Authorities say that Alexis Vega-Cruz was killed in Hillsboro on Nov. 4, 2020.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hillsboro police and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are seeking information from the public regarding an unsolved murder that occurred three years ago.

Authorities say that Alexis Vega-Cruz was killed in Hillsboro on Nov. 4, 2020.

Detectives from the Hillsboro Police Department are seeking any information regarding the homicide.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony case. Tips can be reported on the Crime Stoppers website — tipsters can remain anonymous