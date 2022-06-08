PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Hillsboro police are investigating the death of an unknown person after officers were alerted to “suspicious circumstances” in a field around 2 p.m. Tuesday near NE 25th Avenue and NE Beacon Court.

Hillsboro Police Department said Washington County Sheriff’s Office and a search and rescue team are assisting the case.

Officials noted the search and rescue team is made up of teens and young adults ages 14 to 21, led by WCSO staff.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Hillsboro Police Department Detective Megan Townsend at 503-681-5329 or email Megan.Townsend@hillsboro-oregon.gov about HPD case #22-11148.