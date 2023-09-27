PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The search is on for a suspect in an August home invasion and sexual assault in Hillsboro and authorities are asking for the public’s help.

According to Hillsboro police, the event happened on the night of Aug. 19 near the Quatama Woods Apartments in Northeast Hillsboro.

The suspect is described as wearing a grey snapback hat, a long-sleeved orange shirt, tan work pants and work boots.

Police also said he had a dark gray, short, scruffy and ashy beard.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.