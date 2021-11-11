Hillsboro porch pirate suspects arrested

Hillsboro police arrested James Kyle Gray and Luis Rafael Onsurez for stealing packages off of front porches (WCSO).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Hillsboro police arrested two people suspected of stealing packages off of front porches, officers said.

Just before 10:30 a.m., officers received a call about packages being stolen near 7957 SE Engelman St.

Officers identified the suspects as 28-year-old James Kyle Gray and 32-year-old Luis Rafael Onsurez.

Police say multiple patrol officers assisted in the call and stopped the suspect’s vehicle where they found stolen items along with packages and mail.

Gray and Onsurez were charged with mail theft and theft in the third degree – Onsurez also faces a probation violation.

Officers ask the public to contact Hillsboro Police Department at 503-681-6190 if they suspect their packages have been stolen and reference HPD case #21-19232.